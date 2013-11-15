Char Manny
Soulstice Presents ‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile’
Soulstice Theatre founder Char Manny marks her final production with the company in Steve Martin’s 1993 work, Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Her direction is superb and one easily perceives the chemistry and sense of play between ensemble memb... more
Nov 15, 2013 5:29 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Conjunction Junction’ Live
A group of remarkably long-lived animated educational shorts gets another look this summer as Soulstice Theatre presents a staging of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Directed by Jillian Smith and Char Manny, the production holds more
Jul 31, 2013 1:13 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for a Parallel Universe
A man in his early forties has cut a skylight in his attic. He has placed a recliner underneath it. All of his stuff is on his front lawn. There's a sign there. It reads, "Here's my life. Make an offer." He's looking for that place where all .. more
May 20, 2012 6:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
People, Puppets and Suess
There are a few musicals so wildly chaotic and beautifully diverse that they full reality doesn’t hit you until the next day. Suessical The Musical is one of those musicals. Concieved by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, the show .. more
Jul 30, 2011 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soulstice Theatre's New Home
Soulstice Theatre took great pride in announcing its move from various spaces at the Marian Center. The theatre company, which celebrates its 10th season in 2011/2012 made the big step into its new space this past Sunday with a classy, little re.. more
Jun 6, 2011 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Portugal. The Man w/ Hockey and Drug Rug
After a succession of increasingly strong, annual records, this summer the poorly punctuated band Portugal. The Man finally went for the kill with its latest album, The Satanic Satanist, a psychedelic pop fest that draws liberally from clas... more
Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shinedown
Treading closely to Nickelback’s mix of chest-beating post-grunge and skyscraping, vaguely Christian ballads, Floridian Shinedown hard-rockers are riding high off the success of their 2008 album The Sound of Madness. That disc spawned their... more
Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Naked Boys Singing!
True to its name, Naked Boys Singing! plays host to plenty of naked guys singing cheeky vaudeville numbers, many of them about how totally naked they are. It’s a silly, good-natured production, but it has a stormy history with Milwaukee. In... more
Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments