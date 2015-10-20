RSS

Charlie And The Chocolate Factor

theatrereview_firststage_a_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Theater

It’s all those little details that make for a memorable production. I remember a staging of The Diary of Anne Frank in the basement of the Brumder Mansion that had the family actually eating a meal of real food. Seeing actual sustenance onstage .. more

Feb 27, 2012 6:40 PM Theater

blogimage7980.jpe

,CD Reviews more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES