RSS

Cheap Rick

blogimage8198.jpe

Last week, Marina Dimitrijevic was sworn in as the new chair of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The longtime Fourth District supervisor is only the second woman to hold this positionand also the youngest. I spoke to her on Friday, the d.. more

May 1, 2012 6:31 PM Daily Dose

 Acacia Theatre will be holding auditions for its production of Anne of Green Gables. The musical adaptation is being directed by Danette Buikema with musical direction by Jenee O'Connor. The Nancy Ford/Gretchen Cryer musical makes its way to t.. more

Apr 22, 2012 2:02 AM Theater

blogimage8198.jpe

During the early ’70s, years before they were signed to a label, Cheap Trick played Milwaukee so often that they were considered a local band. Little wonder that Milwaukee area tribute acts have found their own audiences. The newest, Cheap ... more

Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thursday, Oct. 1 MPTV Community Cinema: The 1930s’ Civilian Conservation Corps ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES