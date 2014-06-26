Cheesecake
In Search of the Best Food at Summerfest
No one goes to Summerfest just to eat. That's what StateFair is for. But after eight hours of rockin' out, you're going to need alittle something to get you through those 10 p.m. headliners. I tried asmattering of offerings so you don't have to.. more
Jun 26, 2014 3:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Red Elephant’s ‘Chocolate Experience’
As a former co-owner of Buddy Squirrel, Richard Koenings has a background in the candy business, but his latest venture is far more ambitious than the typical candy shop. With Red Elephant, open since mid-November at 333 N. Broadway in the ... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Fritz's Tasty, Affordable Serbian Fare
The exterior of Fritz's Pub looks like many corner bars in Milwaukee. And upon entering, it still fits the bill, with its dark, windowless interior, sheet-paneling walls and imitation brick. But Fritz's menu, which includes some Serbian ite... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Miller Park's Ever-Expanding Menu
Old standbys like hot dogs, soft pretzels and peanuts aren't going anywhere, but every year Miller Park's food vendors expand their menus to keep up with changing tastes and culinary trends. “So many fans cook their own hot dogs and brats. more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Joe Jack Talcum w/ The Goodnight Loving and The Boo-Hoos
The name Joe Jack Talcum might not ring many bells for casual punk fans, but the name Joe Genaro might. Genaro, who has been self-releasing cassettes and albums under the Joe Jack Talcum nom de plum for years, was the founding guitarist and... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee