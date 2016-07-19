RSS

Chet Baker

Trumpeter Chet Baker was at low ebb by the late 1960s, the setting for Born to Be Blue. Ethan Hawke stars as Baker, emulating his sunken appearance as a jazzman who never escaped the slavery of heroin for long. Carmen Ejogo co-stars as the ... more

Jul 19, 2016 3:30 PM Home Movies

Oct 16, 2015 12:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

Elaine Erickson Gallery closes with the exhibition “Fame: Paintings by Estelle Holleran.” more

Jun 9, 2015 8:09 PM Visual Arts

Chet Baker’s lonesome trumpet hovers over Let’s Get Lost, a scattered yet ultimately moving documentary on the “James Dean of jazz.” Baker didn’t know how near death he was when the film was shot in 1988; he obviously enjoyed the attenti... more

Jan 15, 2014 5:29 PM Home Movies

Think Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker can be trusted with the state budget? Think again. His current Milwaukee County budget, now nine months old, is in free-fall. In fact, the situation is so bad that he ordered four more u... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

