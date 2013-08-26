Chief
Truckfighters w/ Chief @ Cactus Club
The Cactus Club was packed on Sunday night for a well-anticipated show by Swedish fuzz power masters Truckfighters. Following a solid performance from the local metal trio Chief, whose classic-sounding heavy more
Aug 26, 2013 3:37 PM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
The BigWheel Band
At moments, the debut by Milwaukee’s The BigWheel Band superficially evokes such terrors as Blue Cheer, Primus and Cream. And if they filter their influences through the lesser, post-grunge lens of Pop Evil or Creed... more
Oct 4, 2012 6:27 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Electric Frankenstein w/ Chief and Black Actress @ Frank's Power Plant
For more than 20 years now, New Jersey punk stalwarts Electric Frankenstein have been tenaciously plying their trade, persevering through shifting trends, personnel shake-ups and label changes. They have remained resolutely underground... more
Jun 2, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
McGivern: An America Fiesta In Sheboygan
I was recently at a very traditional religious wedding. Knowing the couple in question very little, I felt a bit out of place. I wish the two of them nothing but the best and hope to, at some point, get to know them a little better. They seem li.. more
Jun 2, 2010 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Feb. 5 - Feb. 11
Dust @ UWM Union Theatre, 7 p.m. Thebest documentaries can make anything interesting, a premise that Germandocumentarian Hartmut Bitomsky boldly tests with his new film, Dust,about ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
New Chief in Town
Rather than quoting Flynn’s thoughtful, articulate responses, however, the local med How do I book a cruise? ,Taking Liberties more
Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties