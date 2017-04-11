Chikã© Johnson
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
Blue Bullets Staged Reading With Milwaukee Chamber This Month
Most people have a bad day on the job and they might get reprimanded. Police officers have a bad day on the job and people get killed. It’s stressful--the kind of job no one is ever able to live up to 100% of the time. Some are better than other.. more
Oct 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
First Stage’s Magical Production of ‘Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse’
First Stage brings a bright, cuddly story to the big stage a Todd Wehr with an adaptation of Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Raisin at The Rep
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings a great work of 20th-century American drama to the stage. Directed by Ron OJ Parson, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun resonates with the kind of passion that has made more
Mar 18, 2013 4:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Butterfly Expert to Stop at Next Chapter Bookshop
Most of us know about the annual patterns of migratory birds that head south to escape the bone-chilling winters of northern climates, but even devout nature lovers may be unfamiliar with a similar flight by butterflies. Mariposa Road, by l... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books