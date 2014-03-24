Childish Gambino
Childish Gambino @ Eagles Ballroom
The transition from credible rapper to comedic actor is so familiar as to almost be a bona fide career path, but while everyone from Ice Cube to Mos Def has gone from spitting bars to reciting line,Concert Reviews more
Mar 24, 2014 11:16 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Donald Glover—Weirdo?
Donald Glover might be best known for starring in NBC's comedy “Community,” rapping (under the Childish Gambino moniker) or writing for “30 Rock” and “The Daily Show,” but at heart he's a terrific stand-up. <em>Donald Glover: Weirdo</em> (out Apri.. more
Mar 29, 2012 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mike Birbiglia
Even more than most stand-up comedians, Massachusettes’ Mike Birbiglia traffics in the personal: He maintains a diary-like blog, “My Secret Public Journal,” which he reads from most weeks on radio’s “The Bob & Tom Show.&rdquo more
Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee