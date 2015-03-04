Children’S Book
An Interactive Story Exhibition at ArtSpace Gallery
The Racine Art Council ArtSpace Gallery is hosting an interactive walk-through-story exhibit March 6-April 25 that features original artworks based on local author/artist Jeff Levonian’s children’s book, “Sun, Sand, Soccer, and Lake Monster?”, .. more
Mar 4, 2015 5:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
‘Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse’ Onstage
Everyone makes mistakes. It's the simplest fact. For many it's the first abstract lesson we learn. And it's one we seem to be learning in a different way every single day for the rest of our lives. The important thing isn’t whether more
Dec 27, 2012 5:01 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dusty Medical and The Get Drunk Celebrate Five Years
As the founder of Milwaukee’s Dusty Medical Records, Kevin Meyer has some advice for anybody thinking about starting their own label: Go for it, just don’t expect to make much money.“It’s pretty easy to do,” he says. &ldquo more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music