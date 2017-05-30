chinese food
Fox Point's Peking Chef is Worth the Drive
A review of Peking Chef, the Milwaukee area’s only restaurant regularly serving Indonesian food. more
May 30, 2017 2:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 2 Comments
Sleek Surrounds and Asian Food at Buddha Lounge
Seldom has a restaurant name been more apt than Buddha Lounge. Industrial leather banquettes, cozy semicircular booths, plush padded bar stools and lots of twinkling light fixtures play off deep crimson walls and tablecloths; among all the ... more
Mar 7, 2017 3:07 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Buddha Lounge Opens on East North Ave.
Buddha Lounge has opened at 1504 E. North Ave. in the space that was formerly Glass Nickel Pizza. The restaurant serves a mix of Asian cuisines, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai and sushi. Appetizers range from stuffed chicken wings and crab ra.. more
Feb 13, 2015 6:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Mr. Wok’s Malaysian Menu
Mr. Wok Pan Asian (2128 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) serves good, reasonably priced Chinese and Thai food, but that wouldn’t be the primary reason to trek to Silvernail Plaza. Mr. Wok is one of the few Wisconsin restaurants to feature Malaysi... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:17 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 1 Comments
Something Special from China
While the Emperor of China (1010 E. Brady St.) has an extensive menu year round, their seasonal “special” menus—not available on all days—add even more depth more
Jun 25, 2013 11:54 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Waukesha’s Sichuan Delight
Meiji Cuisine (2503 Plaza Court, Waukesha) is a restaurant with two personalities—half Japanese restaurant and half Chinese. Hands-down, Meiji is one of the best places in the area for Sichuan food. This does not just mean twice- more
Apr 17, 2013 7:01 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Genghis Khan’s Do-It-Yourself Barbecue
There are two Mongolian barbecue restaurants in this area. The older restaurant, and my preferred choice, is Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa). The barbecue is a tabletop grill topped with a metal sheet. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:42 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Huan Xi’s Authentic Taste of China
The minimalist setting at Huan Xi may be modest, but its authentic Chinese food is something to brag about. First-time visitors will be handed a menu featuring standard carryout Chinese food. It is still a decent menu... more
Oct 23, 2012 2:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Emperor of China’s Quarterly Specials Menu
Emperor of China (1010 E. Brady St.) offers an extensive Chinese menu with many regional specialties. And when the kung pao chicken and twice-cooked pork start to seem mundane, the restaurant provides another option: a quarterly “specials” ... more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Peony’s Authentic Chinese Food
Dimsum, the Chinese equivalent of tapas or small plates, makes for aunique dining experience. Larger restaurants boast cart service, withnumerous carts bearing a variety of items. One former Milwaukee,Dining Out more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
