A review of Peking Chef, the Milwaukee area’s only restaurant regularly serving Indonesian food. more

May 30, 2017 2:37 PM Dining Out 2 Comments

Seldom has a restaurant name been more apt than Buddha Lounge. Industrial leather banquettes, cozy semicircular booths, plush padded bar stools and lots of twinkling light fixtures play off deep crimson walls and tablecloths; among all the ... more

Mar 7, 2017 3:07 PM Dining Out

Buddha Lounge has opened at 1504 E. North Ave. in the space that was formerly Glass Nickel Pizza. The restaurant serves a mix of Asian cuisines, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai and sushi. Appetizers range from stuffed chicken wings and crab ra.. more

Feb 13, 2015 6:10 PM Around MKE

Mr. Wok Pan Asian (2128 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) serves good, reasonably priced Chinese and Thai food, but that wouldn’t be the primary reason to trek to Silvernail Plaza. Mr. Wok is one of the few Wisconsin restaurants to feature Malaysi... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:17 PM Dining Preview 1 Comments

While the Emperor of China (1010 E. Brady St.) has an extensive menu year round, their seasonal “special” menus—not available on all days—add even more depth more

Jun 25, 2013 11:54 PM Dining Preview

Meiji Cuisine (2503 Plaza Court, Waukesha) is a restaurant with two personalities—half Japanese restaurant and half Chinese. Hands-down, Meiji is one of the best places in the area for Sichuan food. This does not just mean twice- more

Apr 17, 2013 7:01 PM Dining Preview

There are two Mongolian barbecue restaurants in this area. The older restaurant, and my preferred choice, is Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa). The barbecue is a tabletop grill topped with a metal sheet. more

Nov 19, 2012 8:42 PM Dining Preview

The minimalist setting at Huan Xi may be modest, but its authentic Chinese food is something to brag about. First-time visitors will be handed a menu featuring standard carryout Chinese food. It is still a decent menu... more

Oct 23, 2012 2:31 PM Dining Preview

Emperor of China (1010 E. Brady St.) offers an extensive Chinese menu with many regional specialties. And when the kung pao chicken and twice-cooked pork start to seem mundane, the restaurant provides another option: a quarterly “specials” ... more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Dimsum, the Chinese equivalent of tapas or small plates, makes for aunique dining experience. Larger restaurants boast cart service, withnumerous carts bearing a variety of items. One former Milwaukee,Dining Out more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

