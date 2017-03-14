RSS

Yes, it’s a chain and yes, it’s in a shopping mall (Mayfair), but P.F. Chang (2500 N. Mayfair Road) is a really good restaurant for Chinese and Asian fusion cuisine in a gorgeous, high-energy setting and with a modern, inventive twist. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:30 PM Short Order

Experience Asian culture at its colorful best. Milwaukee’spremier showcase for Asian culture. Asia Fest of Milwaukee is an experience ofmusic, dance, food and fellowship binding cultures from across Asia into acolorful, vibrant, and delicious f.. more

Jul 6, 2015 2:50 PM Sponsored Content

North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Dining Out

I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more

Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM Around MKE

The minimalist setting at Huan Xi may be modest, but its authentic Chinese food is something to brag about. First-time visitors will be handed a menu featuring standard carryout Chinese food. It is still a decent menu... more

Oct 23, 2012 2:31 PM Dining Preview

In the Chinatown neighborhood of big cities, you will always find a dim sum restaurant. They are usually busiest at lunchtime, during which servers push metal steam carts around the dining room and allow patrons to choose from any of the of... more

Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The borders between Asian restaurants are blurring, as Japanese sushi bars now are often found in places that specialize in Chinese and Thai food. The reverse situation occurs at Kyoto (7453 W. Layton Ave.), a Japanese restaurant that also ... more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

When looking at a painting by Ruth Grotenrath, it is hard not to feel exuberant. Her paintings, particularly from the 1940s onward, plunge us into the delights of a bright palette and complex rhythms of pattern, manifest through still lifes... more

Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

First-time visitors to Fortune Chinese Restaurant likely will be handed a menu with a green cover. It is good enough, with Chinese standards like egg rolls, hot-and-sour soup and General Tso's chicken. But this is the American menu. Ask for... more

Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

I realize I’d only been covering theatre for a fraction of the 35 years that Rose Pickering was with the Rep, but I will miss her a great deal every time I go to the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre.It’s so difficult to know what to say . . . she w.. more

Nov 26, 2011 11:45 AM Theater

Steve Miller is one of the most successful musicians ever to come out of Milwaukee, an esteemed blues guitarist who crossed over into pop-rock stardom with his 1973 album, The Joker . Singles came easily to him for the rest of more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 Pink Banana Theatre has been staging shorts programs for a few years now. Its latest offering, Sex, Drugs And The American Way finds its way to the Off-Broadway Theatre’s Studio Theatre this May. The new show features work by a number of area .. more

Feb 9, 2010 1:24 AM Theater

Despitethe name, when you enter Lucky Liu’s you feel as if you have entered asmall Japanese restaurant. It is an attractive place with a sparedecor, wooden floors, simple tables and a four-seat ,Dining Out more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The Thermals' set this afternoon at an Insound day party wasn't short on the band's trademark energy, though it was short a couple of the band's most requested songs. "Pillar of Salt" and "Here's To Your Future" were notably absent from the set li.. more

Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Luckily, there is ChinaGourmet (117 E. Wells St.), which offers a lunch buffet that’s abovethe rest. The buffet’s above-average variety includes items like mu shucrepes and some truly good,Dining Out more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

With all the other hullaballoo, I wasn't sure where to include these, so here's a few more quick hits on the Brewers.*We declined our 2009 option on Craig Counsell. While I'll agree that Craig is clutch and he was a solid left-handed option off th.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Thenewly constructed location on Capitol Drive sits on a spot onceoccupied by Seigo’s restaurant. The spacious barroom features a centerbar that is topped with tequila bottles. Alarge, sunny di,Dining Out more

Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 7 Comments

 The continuing expansion of the Potawatomi Bingo Casino includes more than just slot mach www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Dining Out more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

Suspense novelist Jeffery Deaver returns to one of his favorite creations in his latest n The Broken Window ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

