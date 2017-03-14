Chinese
P.F. Chang's Inventive Chinese Menu
Yes, it’s a chain and yes, it’s in a shopping mall (Mayfair), but P.F. Chang (2500 N. Mayfair Road) is a really good restaurant for Chinese and Asian fusion cuisine in a gorgeous, high-energy setting and with a modern, inventive twist. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:30 PM John Jahn Short Order
Celebrate Asian Culture This Weekend
Experience Asian culture at its colorful best. Milwaukee’spremier showcase for Asian culture. Asia Fest of Milwaukee is an experience ofmusic, dance, food and fellowship binding cultures from across Asia into acolorful, vibrant, and delicious f.. more
Jul 6, 2015 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
An Array of Asian Cuisines at Buddha Lounge
North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out
Confessions: March 17
Huan Xi’s Authentic Taste of China
The minimalist setting at Huan Xi may be modest, but its authentic Chinese food is something to brag about. First-time visitors will be handed a menu featuring standard carryout Chinese food. It is still a decent menu... more
Oct 23, 2012 2:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Try Peony's Dim Sum Menu
In the Chinatown neighborhood of big cities, you will always find a dim sum restaurant. They are usually busiest at lunchtime, during which servers push metal steam carts around the dining room and allow patrons to choose from any of the of... more
Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sake Tumi Stands Out From the Crowd
Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Kyoto's Japanese, Chinese Fusion
The borders between Asian restaurants are blurring, as Japanese sushi bars now are often found in places that specialize in Chinese and Thai food. The reverse situation occurs at Kyoto (7453 W. Layton Ave.), a Japanese restaurant that also ... more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Fortune Chinese Restaurant's Authentic Menu
First-time visitors to Fortune Chinese Restaurant likely will be handed a menu with a green cover. It is good enough, with Chinese standards like egg rolls, hot-and-sour soup and General Tso's chicken. But this is the American menu. Ask for... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Where China meets Japan
Despitethe name, when you enter Lucky Liu’s you feel as if you have entered asmall Japanese restaurant. It is an attractive place with a sparedecor, wooden floors, simple tables and a four-seat ,Dining Out more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Order: China Gourmet
Luckily, there is ChinaGourmet (117 E. Wells St.), which offers a lunch buffet that’s abovethe rest. The buffet’s above-average variety includes items like mu shucrepes and some truly good,Dining Out more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Pandl’s New Venture
Thenewly constructed location on Capitol Drive sits on a spot onceoccupied by Seigo’s restaurant. The spacious barroom features a centerbar that is topped with tequila bottles. Alarge, sunny di,Dining Out more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 7 Comments
Pan-Asian Experience
The continuing expansion of the Potawatomi Bingo Casino includes more than just slot mach www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Dining Out more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
