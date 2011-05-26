RSS

Chocolatefest

blogimage14952.jpe

“We'd get a lot of feedback from people who would say, 'This is great, but where's the chocolate?'” recalls the event's marketing director, Linda Fellenz. “So in 2006 we added a chocolate tent to make it a true chocolate fest.” A fu... more

May 26, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

  And now, the third in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Four of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, in which we talk about audience reaction to the new season and Clements' creative sensibilities. (That other voic.. more

Apr 2, 2011 11:57 AM Theater

blogimage6605.jpe

  Fourdays, an entire festival, entirely devoted to a single type of food:choco Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, ,Eat/Drink more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES