Chorus
Kristjan Jarvi
Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana (1937) has become one of the most familiar classical compositions from the modern era. The workout it provides for choral groups may be one reason for its popularity on concert stages, but another more
Nov 12, 2012 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Florentine Opera's Wayward 'Idomeneo'
Idomeneo, Mozart's early masterwork, was potential largely unrealized in the Florentine Opera last weekend. Almost all the principals in the cast sang well, and the amazing score was there, demanding to be heard. Still, it wasn't enough to ... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Bel Canto Delivers Dvorak's 'Stabat Mater'
Next up for the Bel Canto Chorus is Dvorak's classic Stabat Mater, directed by maestro Richard Hynson. First performed in Prague in 1880 (and also known as the “Czech Messiah”), the solemn score was composed to honor Dvorak's daughte more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Challenging & Heroic Works for MSO, Chorus
The acclaimed Milwaukee Symphony Chorus will be presented with something of a new challenge in the next Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert. With its alternating passages of throbbing minimalist textures and dramatic lyricism, Harmonium fo... more
Mar 1, 2011 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music