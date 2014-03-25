RSS

Chris Berti

artrev.jpg.jpe

Tory Folliard Gallery celebrates the avant-garde and innovative definition of clay in two exhibitions curated by Chris Berti. Both pay tribute to ceramics being collected or studied by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts ... more

Mar 25, 2014 9:54 PM Visual Arts

blogimage7973.jpe

<p> <strong>PrideFest</strong> will mark its 25th anniversary when it returns to the Summerfest grounds the weekend of June 8-10, but first the event will host its first Rising Talent Showcase at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, March 9. Singer.. more

Feb 24, 2012 4:20 PM On Music

The warm, autumn weather inspired a crowded gallery night and a quieter Saturday this past October weekend. Friday night the action began early at 5:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design\'s Alumni and Student Art Sale o.. more

Oct 24, 2011 6:44 PM Visual Arts

Chris Berti, an Illinois artist represented over the past 20 years by Milwaukee's Tory Folliard Gallery, received his MFA in Ceramics from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan. Soon after his graduation when he inherited a set of stone c.. more

Sep 17, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7973.jpe

In the exhibit “Wildlife Watching,” Charles Munchdisplays his new oils on can Three Friends I ,Art more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7494.jpe

But then, Jones County­or at least a sizable majority of its residentsnever wanted The State of Jones: The Small Southern County that Seceded from the Confederacy ,Books more

Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage4317.jpe

A recent exhibit at Milwaukee Art Museum titled "Act/React" reveals the weightlessness that art engenders by erasing all memory of itself. Using interactive digital technology that springs to life,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES