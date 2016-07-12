Chris Hemsworth
Film Clips 7.14
The documentary Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words, uses archival film and video captured from Zappa’s concerts, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, through which director Thorsten Schütte depicts an irreverent, thought-p... more
Elvis & Nixon, Miles Ahead & More: Film Clips
In one of the strangest footnotes in the history of strange times, Elvis Presley showed up at the White House in 1970 asking to see Richard Nixon. In the highly amusing comedy Elvis & Nixon, Michael Shannon plays Elvis with a straight face ... more
The Avengers are Back!
The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more
Blackhat
In Michael Mann’s Blackhat Chris Hemsworth portrays Nicholas Hathaway, a legendary hacker who is serving a prison term when he is offered his freedom in exchange for catching a cyber-criminal (known as a blackhat) wanted by the U.S. governm... more
Film Clips: Nov. 6
On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more
Damien Jurado w/ Kay Kay and His Weathered Underground and Conrad Plymouth
Since the mid-’90s, Seattle’s Damien Jurado has been recording pretty songs about ugly emotions, sung in a husky voice that suits his blunt lyrics. After a series of buzzed-about cassette-only releases in the ’90s, he cemented his reputa more
