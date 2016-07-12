RSS

Chris Hemsworth

theinfiltrator.jpg.jpe

The documentary Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words, uses archival film and video captured from Zappa’s concerts, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, through which director Thorsten Schütte depicts an irreverent, thought-p... more

Jul 12, 2016 3:44 PM Film Clips

elvis_nixon.jpg.jpe

In one of the strangest footnotes in the history of strange times, Elvis Presley showed up at the White House in 1970 asking to see Richard Nixon. In the highly amusing comedy Elvis & Nixon, Michael Shannon plays Elvis with a straight face ... more

Apr 19, 2016 3:21 PM Film Clips

film_avengers_disney.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Disney

The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

ihatehollywood_blackhat.jpg.jpe

With the recent hacking of Sony by North Korea (or whoever),cyber security is a headline issue. The Sony incident is a reminder that theoperating systems for civilization depend on digital technology and arevulnerable to intrusion. Firewalls ar.. more

Jan 15, 2015 9:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

filmclips_blackhat.jpg.jpe

In Michael Mann’s Blackhat Chris Hemsworth portrays Nicholas Hathaway, a legendary hacker who is serving a prison term when he is offered his freedom in exchange for catching a cyber-criminal (known as a blackhat) wanted by the U.S. governm... more

Jan 15, 2015 4:00 PM Film Clips

On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:25 AM Film Clips

blogimage11153.jpe

Since the mid-’90s, Seattle’s Damien Jurado has been recording pretty songs about ugly emotions, sung in a husky voice that suits his blunt lyrics. After a series of buzzed-about cassette-only releases in the ’90s, he cemented his reputa more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES