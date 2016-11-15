RSS

Chris Ortiz

Milwaukee’s new punk supergroup Bad Grades joins Assault and Battery and Population Control at Frank’s Power Plant for a benefit concert taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 23. more

Nov 15, 2016 3:48 PM Local Music

The Milwaukee quartet Volcanos drew from their long histories in the D.I.Y. scene for their heavy self-titled debut LP. more

Jan 26, 2016 4:56 PM Music Feature

Though the group only features two members, Milwaukee-based Magnetic Minds makes a whole lot of noise. Count the band, featuring Chris Ortiz on vocals and bass guitar and Tim Wick on drums, as one of a number of... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

