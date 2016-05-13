RSS
Chris Thile
Punch Brothers w/ Gabriel Kahane @ The Pabst Theater
Chris Thile’s Punch Brothers positioned themselves as “the people’s bluegrass” band during a lighthearted concert. more
May 13, 2016 10:36 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
A Return Trip to Nickel Creek
When Nickel Creek went on hiatus seven years ago, mandolin player Chris Thile said the decision was simply a product of feeling they couldn’t make a better album than more
May 7, 2014 12:51 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Punch Brothers
Whirlwind mandolinist Chris Thile spent more than 15 years playing with his roots-pop trio Nickel Creek, but in recent years he spent more and more time working on his many outside projects, and by the time,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!