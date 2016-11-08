Christal Wagner
Danceworks is Available for ‘Take Out’ Throughout the New Season
Opening night generally ends a process, but Dance In or Take Out?, a collection of older dances and a premiere that opened Danceworks Performance Company’s season, begins one: The dancers plan to perform them, free and open to the public, a... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:33 PM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks’ ‘Writing About Music/Dancing About Architecture’ Indescribable in Other Terms
Danceworks Performance Company’s new concert Writing About Music/Dancing About Architecture presented a series of new works inspired by writing and architecture. Choreography by Andrew Zanoni, Joelle Worm and Jason Powell, Christal Wagner a... more
Mar 8, 2016 2:47 PM John Schneider Dance
UWM Presents Summerdances 2014
The UW-Milwaukee Dance Department closes each school year with an edition of “Summerdances,” a concert of new work by faculty and guest choreographers created more
Jun 4, 2014 12:56 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Plugging into MTV
My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more
Apr 30, 2014 12:19 AM John Schneider Classical Music
A Tempting Collaboration
Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian more
Mar 14, 2014 4:55 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Present Music and Danceworks go contemporary with 'Temptation's Snare'
Present Music has a bit of a history with Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, an experimental work he wrote a few years after his famous Rite of Spring. It was performed at Present Music’s very first concert, and Artistic Director Kevin S... more
Feb 24, 2014 1:10 AM Matthew Reddin A&E Feature
Finding the Fun in ‘What’s So Funny?’
An array of skills and a generous sense of humor are on display in “What’s So Funny?,” an original variety show by Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and the comedy-improv group The Show. The evening includes... more
Oct 9, 2012 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music