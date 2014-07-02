Christian Rock
Live's Ed Kowalczyk Seemed Grateful to Be Playing Summerfest at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday
If you combed Summerfest’s schedule with anything lessthan an eagle eye, you likely missed a familiar name hidden in Tuesday’slineup: former Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk. You could be forgiven for overlookinghim. Kowalczyk’s set at the Miller Lit.. more
Jul 2, 2014 4:57 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
Skillet
Skillet's career move from plaintive guitar-based pop to synthetic industrial rock has allowed them a slow, steady entry into the mainstream as well as the platinum-level sales other acts relegated to the contemporary Christian more
Jun 20, 2013 1:36 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Hood Internet w/ The Glamour and DJ Dion
The Hood Internet’s M.O. reads like a cheap formula for big Internet traffic: Take a popular rap or R&B single and pair it with a cult indie-rock song. This Chicago duo seldom plays mash-ups for cheap novelty, though, and instead creates more
Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee