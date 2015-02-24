RSS

bookreview_crucibleofcommand_memoirsvisions.jpg.jpe

In Memoirs & Visions: Art, Life & Poetry, Christopher McIntyre Perceptions bares his soul in this account of everything from his early childhood, the symbolism of his name, drug use, artistic projects, spiritual quests and meetings with imp... more

Feb 24, 2015 7:13 PM Books

mkearts_joannapoehlmann_nowandthen.jpg.jpe

Redline Milwaukee / via Facebook

Basketball is not the only cultural madness that afflicts March. On March 7, RedLine Milwaukee will be providing an outlet for those who have a bad case of "Art Madness". This showcase is an enhancement of RedLine’s current retrospective of works .. more

Feb 20, 2015 11:30 PM Visual Arts

artreview_brokengenius_(byalexclark).jpg.jpe

Photo by Alex Clark

Last weekend, Christopher McIntyre Perceptions presented “Broken Genius,” a multi-arts event featuring top Milwaukee spoken word artists, poets and musicians. The show took place at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. more

Nov 25, 2014 8:46 PM Visual Arts

blogimage11276.jpe

As a solo artist and as a player for Miles Davis in the 1960s, pianist and composer Chick Corea was instrumental in shaping the sound of electric jazz fusion, though in the decades since the ’70s he’s increasingly dabbled in more

Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

