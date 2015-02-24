Christopher Mcintyre Perceptions
Memoirs & Visions: Art, Life & Poetry, by Christopher McIntyre Perceptions
In Memoirs & Visions: Art, Life & Poetry, Christopher McIntyre Perceptions bares his soul in this account of everything from his early childhood, the symbolism of his name, drug use, artistic projects, spiritual quests and meetings with imp... more
Feb 24, 2015 7:13 PM Selena Milewski Books
RedLine Milwaukee Celebrates JoAnna Poehlmann with "Art Madness"
Basketball is not the only cultural madness that afflicts March. On March 7, RedLine Milwaukee will be providing an outlet for those who have a bad case of "Art Madness". This showcase is an enhancement of RedLine’s current retrospective of works .. more
Feb 20, 2015 11:30 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Br(OK)en Genius’ at SMPAC
Last weekend, Christopher McIntyre Perceptions presented “Broken Genius,” a multi-arts event featuring top Milwaukee spoken word artists, poets and musicians. The show took place at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. more
Nov 25, 2014 8:46 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Chick Corea Freedom Band
As a solo artist and as a player for Miles Davis in the 1960s, pianist and composer Chick Corea was instrumental in shaping the sound of electric jazz fusion, though in the decades since the ’70s he’s increasingly dabbled in more
Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee