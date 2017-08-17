Christopher Porterfield
Old Earth's Latest Album is a Thing of Brittle Beauty
As Old Earth, Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer has released more than a dozen albums and EPs of spindly, restless folk, almost all of them recorded at different locations or with different lineups, yet each somehow a continuation of the last.The.. more
Aug 17, 2017 9:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Christopher Porterfield: How To Write a Popular Song @ Pitman Theatre
Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more
Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee Jan. 27-Feb 2
Christopher Porterfield looks to a classic songwriter, Patton Oswalt comes to town and the Brewers look to hype up their fans. more
Jan 26, 2016 3:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cheer Yourself Up with Field Report's New Benefit Single, "Your Friend Tia"
Milwaukee folk-rockers Field Report aren't generally known for making children's music, unless your idea of children's music includes songs about dependency, loneliness and spiritual crisis. But it turns out they can write a pretty good kid's tune.. more
Jan 22, 2016 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kiings Round Up Milwaukee Talent on ‘WWYDF’
An array of artists from Milwaukee’s music scene lent their voices to Kiings’ debut full-length album, WWYDF. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
Mayor Barrett Proclaims Field Report Day in Milwaukee
Mayor Tom Barrett surprised the band Field Report during their performance at Radio Milwaukee's studios this afternoon with a proclamation timed to the band's album release show tonight at the Pabst Theater: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 is officially .. more
Oct 22, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Unlooped vs. Marvin Gaye @ Pitman Theatre
With 1978’s Here, My Dear, Marvin Gaye found himself in an unusual and unhappy legal position. Not only had his marriage to Anna Gordy, sister of Motown head Berry Gordy, just dramatically implo,Concert Reviews more
Mar 3, 2014 12:59 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Unlooped Examines Marvin Gaye's "Here My Dear"
It's been a while since Radio Milwaukee DJ Tarik Moody has put together a program for his Unlooped project, but this spring Unlooped returns with its most ambitious bill yet. Curated by Moody, "Unlooped Presents: Marvin Gaye," the latest offering .. more
Jan 7, 2014 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kiings Team With Field Report's Christopher Porterfield on "Garden"
The Milwaukee production duo Kiings made a splash early this year with Warehouses Possessed by the City, an ambitious remix project framed around Wisconsin musicians, but lately they've been trying their hand at original material. This summer they.. more
Dec 29, 2013 2:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nick Sanborn: Lend Me Your Voice @ Pitman Theatre
The Alverno Presents series has long been a local haven for artists looking to work outside of your usual music-show format. It’s easy to simply play a set with nothing more to it, to say “I wr,Concert Reviews more
Nov 11, 2013 10:48 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Field Report's Moment
In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Decemberists @ The Riverside Theater
The Decemberists are a seasonal band. That's not to say they're suited to only one particular season, but that their songs are rife with divergent climates. It was fitting, then, that their sold-out show Saturday at the Riverside Theater ca... more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
