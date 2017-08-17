RSS

Christopher Porterfield

As Old Earth, Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer has released more than a dozen albums and EPs of spindly, restless folk, almost all of them recorded at different locations or with different lineups, yet each somehow a continuation of the last.The.. more

Aug 17, 2017 9:21 PM On Music

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher/Alverno Presents

Alverno Presents’ latest show was a reminder of the sparks that can fly when you give creative people a pretense to collaborate. more

Feb 1, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Christopher Porterfield looks to a classic songwriter, Patton Oswalt comes to town and the Brewers look to hype up their fans. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee folk-rockers Field Report aren't generally known for making children's music, unless your idea of children's music includes songs about dependency, loneliness and spiritual crisis. But it turns out they can write a pretty good kid's tune.. more

Jan 22, 2016 12:00 PM On Music

Photo by Bast Pictures

An array of artists from Milwaukee’s music scene lent their voices to Kiings’ debut full-length album, WWYDF. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

Photo courtesy: @MayorOfMKE

Mayor Tom Barrett surprised the band Field Report during their performance at Radio Milwaukee's studios this afternoon with a proclamation timed to the band's album release show tonight at the Pabst Theater: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 is officially .. more

Oct 22, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

With 1978’s Here, My Dear, Marvin Gaye found himself in an unusual and unhappy legal position. Not only had his marriage to Anna Gordy, sister of Motown head Berry Gordy, just dramatically implo,Concert Reviews more

Mar 3, 2014 12:59 AM Concert Reviews

It's been a while since Radio Milwaukee DJ Tarik Moody has put together a program for his Unlooped project, but this spring Unlooped returns with its most ambitious bill yet. Curated by Moody, "Unlooped Presents: Marvin Gaye," the latest offering .. more

Jan 7, 2014 9:00 PM On Music

The Milwaukee production duo Kiings made a splash early this year with Warehouses Possessed by the City, an ambitious remix project framed around Wisconsin musicians, but lately they've been trying their hand at original material. This summer they.. more

Dec 29, 2013 2:21 PM On Music

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

The Alverno Presents series has long been a local haven for artists looking to work outside of your usual music-show format. It’s easy to simply play a set with nothing more to it, to say “I wr,Concert Reviews more

Nov 11, 2013 10:48 AM Concert Reviews

In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

The Decemberists are a seasonal band. That's not to say they're suited to only one particular season, but that their songs are rife with divergent climates. It was fitting, then, that their sold-out show Saturday at the Riverside Theater ca... more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

The greatness of Gustav Mahler’s eccentric Symphony No. 7 lies in its mysteries. Almost entirely built in very brief episodes, the music does not accumulate in a grand statement typical of the composer. Even veteran concertgoers can be left... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Chicago’s Frank Catalano emerged as a teenage saxophonist in the ’90s amid great fanfare, and over the past decade has proven himself one of the few teenage prodigies to live up to the hype, earning an increased critical following and more

May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the pantheon of baseball, it’s the players who receive all the glory, but that doesn’t mean that umpires don’t also have great stories of their own. Jim Cryns’ documentary Bruce Froemming and Life on the Diamond profile F more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

