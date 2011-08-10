RSS

Christopher&Rsquo;S Project

In just over thirty years, August Wilson wrote 16 plays. The majority of them were part of the Pittsburg cyclea series of plays that explore African American history throughout the 20th century. For My People Productions’  Amir Ali will be sa.. more

Aug 10, 2011 4:53 PM Theater

blogimage7176.jpe

Jazz fans won’t have to wait until Thursday to get their jazz in the park fix this week, provided they’re willing to go to a different park than usual. Tonight Christopher’s Project, a lite jazz-fusion group from Milwaukee saxophonist Ch more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6818.jpe

Traditional and free jazz purists may deride it, but lite/fusion leaves room for versatili No Deposit No ,CD Reviews more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES