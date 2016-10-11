RSS

The Chronic

chronicfilm.jpg.jpe

In Chronic, David (Tim Roth) is a homecare nurse responsible for caring for people with little or no hope. Michel Franco’s film is the antithesis of a Hollywood movie. There is no crummy music telling the viewer how to feel; no melodrama in... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:29 PM Film Reviews

onmusic_dredaymke.jpg.jpe

DRE DAY MKE / via Facebook

Few figures loom larger in hip-hop than Dr. Dre, the producer who laid the template for gangsta rap, recorded one of the more replayable rap albums of all time with The Chronic , and sired stars from Eminem to Snoop Dogg. Don't let his headphone-h.. more

Jan 19, 2015 7:00 PM On Music 5 Comments

blogimage11160.jpe

Heinemann’s has closed all of its Milwaukee locations, but in Fox Point a similar spirit of the old chain's unique spin on breakfast continues at Maxfield's Pancake House (333 W. Brown Deer Road), housed in one of Heinemann’s old locations.... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES