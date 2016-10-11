The Chronic
Caregiver in a ‘Chronic’ Condition
In Chronic, David (Tim Roth) is a homecare nurse responsible for caring for people with little or no hope. Michel Franco’s film is the antithesis of a Hollywood movie. There is no crummy music telling the viewer how to feel; no melodrama in... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Hotel Foster Will Celebrate All Things Dr. Dre Next Month
Few figures loom larger in hip-hop than Dr. Dre, the producer who laid the template for gangsta rap, recorded one of the more replayable rap albums of all time with The Chronic , and sired stars from Eminem to Snoop Dogg. Don't let his headphone-h.. more
Jan 19, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 5 Comments
Maxfield's Pancake House: Breakfast in Fox Point
Heinemann’s has closed all of its Milwaukee locations, but in Fox Point a similar spirit of the old chain's unique spin on breakfast continues at Maxfield's Pancake House (333 W. Brown Deer Road), housed in one of Heinemann’s old locations.... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview