Chuck Shepherd'S News Of Th

CHUCK SHEPHERD'S NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Unclear on the Concept (and the Image): The Associated Press, reporting in August from Jerusalem, noted that the ultra-Orthodox community's "modesty patrols" were selling... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Police in Decatur, Ala., were called to a home on Locust Street in May following a report of a gunshot. They found that a 61-year-old man, who reportedly had been drinking beer to ease his toothache, had finally had enough... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
In Butte, Mont., in February, John Hughes, 55, was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to reckless driving for leading police on a middle-of-the-night car chase exceeding 100 mph. After police deflated his car's tires and arrested him, an of... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
In March, Jason Bacon, 41, was arrested in Eureka, Calif., after he allegedly responded to a classified ad for a used motorcycle by offering to trade about $8,000 worth of his homegrown marijuana for the bike. According to an officer on the... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Bill Robinson, 66, of Decatur, Ga., was arrested on a misdemeanor firearm charge in December for gathering holiday mistletoe in the "best way" he knew how—shooting it out of a tree with a 12-gauge shotgun. The fact that the tree was in the more
Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Not One Second Longer: In December, a man identified as Antonio C., 99, filed for divorce from his wife of 77 years, Rosa C., age 96, in Rome, Italy. According to an ANSA news agency report, Antonio became upset when he discovered decades-... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Tyechia Rembert, 33, was arrested and charged with robbing a Burger King drive-thru cashier in York, Pa., in December. Reportedly, Rembert made it easy on police officers investigating the case. Allegedly, after her clean getaway... more
Jan 20, 2012 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Bad Shots: (1) A 20-year-old woman was shot in Vilas County, Wis., in July; deputy sheriff Ty Peterson (a relative of the woman) thought he was shooting at a cougar. (2) An 85-year-old man was shot in the face in Augusta, Ga... more
Dec 23, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE