Chuck Shepherd'S News Of The Wei
‘Wastelands 2’ Film Installation Makes Milwaukee Debut
On Friday, July 7, "Wastelands 2," an immersive filminstallation, will make its Milwaukee debut. Created by artist, Andrew Shirley,the debut will take place at The Lindsay Building (126 S. 2nd St.). "Wastelands 2" is an existential film .. more
Jul 6, 2017 6:32 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
We Must Remember Casablanca
Casablanca is among the greatmovies of classic Hollywood and, alongside a considerably different film, TheWizard of Oz , it remains the most beloved. And unlike the carefully composed Citizen Kane , which usually outranks it a.. more
Jan 19, 2017 10:24 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
China, Japan and Taiwan each claim ownership of the uninhabited South China Sea islands of Senkaku (as they are known in Japan), or Diaoyu (as China calls them)... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Stream Field Report's Self-Titled Debut Album
After teasing its debut record for months, Field Report let Milwaukeeans in on it early with a release show at Linneman\'s Riverwest Inn this weekend, in advance of the album\'s release Sept. 11 on Partisan Records. For those who weren\'t able to .. more
Sep 4, 2012 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Over Our Head Looking For Scripts
Racine's Over Our Heads Players will be continuing its long-running Snowdance sketch comedy fest this coming February. A series of 10-minute comedies will filter through the stage of Racine's Sixth Street Theatre. Of course, OOHPs can't have.. more
Aug 16, 2012 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Britain's Border Agency announced the firing of an immigration officer in January. Reportedly, the man had turned sour on his marriage and, while his wife was visiting her family in Pakistan, added his wife's name to the terrorist list of p... more
Apr 15, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Houston police officer Mike Hamby, 51, was suspended in February following an alleged incident in which he was off-duty and not in uniform. Witnesses reported that Hamby tossed a tear-gas grenade into a group of rivals in a rodeo cooking co... more
Apr 1, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Three men visiting Philadelphia in December were charged with a robbery spree that allegedly spanned several stores. Perhaps luckily for them, they were quickly arrested. The police report noted that one of the victims (who had a gun waved ... more
Feb 24, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Two hundred boredom "activists" gathered in London in December at James Ward's "Boring 2010" conference to listen to ennui-stricken speakers glorify all things dreary. Included in the event were a demonstration of milk-tasting (in wine more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
An unnamed plumber in Stockholm, Sweden, was arrested in August for attempting to procure sex from an underage girl after he had confronted the girl's father on the telephone. According to the plumber, the girl's sex services were advertise... more
Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
News of the Weird
Cigarette Warning Zach Schultz of Denver recently put his health at risk bysmoking&mdas Popular Science ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
In September, in Regina, Saskatchewan,David McKay, 28, finally pleaded guilty to obstruct The WestAustralian ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Just Waiting Around
Wall Street Journal ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE