Cincinnati
DA Chisholm Made the Right Call on the Sylville Smith Shooting
Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
Can Milwaukee Learn from Cincinnati’s Police Reform?
“What we figured out in Cincinnati in 15 years is that it is more than just policing.” more
Nov 22, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
GREEN BAY PACKERS: A GOOD TIME TO BYE
Weird, wild stuff, that game in Cincinnati. It left the Packers 1-2 and so banged up that their Week 4 breather looks mighty timely to one of the Observers more
Sep 25, 2013 12:28 AM Frank Clines More Sports
As the Crow Flies
Hermes (aka Mercury) looked slightly blue standing in the buff in the entry courtyard at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, though his stone-cold body wasn’t entirely nude. Tied around his trim waist more
Feb 19, 2013 2:20 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Cue The Laughs
As I write this, local funny guys Patrick Schmitz and Dave Bogan are only a little over an hour away from their next Game Show Night at the Alchemist Theatre. The strange mix of comedy and game show-like social dynamics sounds like fun. And if.. more
Mar 24, 2010 11:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Foul Notion
In November, the GreatAmerican Insurance Co., based in Cincinnati, sought a declaration infederal court in Houston that it was not liable to pay the deathbenefits from a 2007 office fire because the t,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE