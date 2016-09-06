RSS

Circle-A Cafã©

It’s a lonely existence being an emo band in Milwaukee. Although the city was one of the creative hubs for the genre during its ’90s incarnations, emo hasn’t had much of a presence here since,Local Music more

Sep 6, 2016 3:09 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Carter Hunnicutt played on X-Cleavers’ albums but never issued a recording under his own name until now. more

May 17, 2016 2:46 PM Local Music

Liquid Pink’s Peder Hedman draws from his recent bands in his latest group The Winning People. more

May 10, 2016 3:35 PM Local Music

Two Milwaukee punk bands teamed up for an economical 7-inch and equally economical release show. more

Nov 24, 2014 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Play it loud is a rock cliché but beware of setting the volume too high on Step on Your Neck. The roar might tear off your head.Step on Your Neck, by Milwaukee’s Animal Magnets, is likely one of the most powerful rock ’n’ roll records out t... more

Dec 8, 2013 6:08 PM Album Reviews

Of Milwaukee’s many venues, the Circle-A Café often gets somewhat overlooked, probably because, in all honesty, it’s not much of a venue at all. Tucked away on an odd Riverwest intersection, the neighborhood watering hole has more

Apr 8, 2013 3:17 PM Concert Reviews

After an afternoon that was practically balmy, Wednesday took a familiarly frigid turn post-sundown, bringing us all back to the icy reality that is January in Wisconsin. January is typically a slow time for shows, so Wednesday more

Jan 10, 2013 10:51 AM Concert Reviews

As a music fan in Milwaukee, you've got to be thankful for establishments like the Pabst Foundation venues, massive historic spaces with the clout to bring big names to the area. Just as important to the city's musical life, though, are the... more

Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

