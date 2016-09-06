Circle-A Cafã©
Bright Black Reluctantly Embrace the ‘E’ Word
It's a lonely existence being an emo band in Milwaukee. Although the city was one of the creative hubs for the genre during its '90s incarnations, emo hasn't had much of a presence here since,Local Music
Sep 6, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Carter Hunnicutt’s ‘Dangerous World’
Carter Hunnicutt played on X-Cleavers' albums but never issued a recording under his own name until now.
May 17, 2016 2:46 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Peder Hedman Delivers New and Old Songs with The Winning People
Liquid Pink's Peder Hedman draws from his recent bands in his latest group The Winning People.
May 10, 2016 3:35 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Appleseeds and Strange Matter @ Circle-A Café
Two Milwaukee punk bands teamed up for an economical 7-inch and equally economical release show.
Nov 24, 2014 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Animal Magnets: Step on Your Neck (Easter Records)
Play it loud is a rock cliché but beware of setting the volume too high on Step on Your Neck. The roar might tear off your head.Step on Your Neck, by Milwaukee's Animal Magnets, is likely one of the most powerful rock 'n' roll records out t...
Dec 8, 2013 6:08 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat w/ Dogs in Ecstasy @ Circle-A Café
Of Milwaukee's many venues, the Circle-A Café often gets somewhat overlooked, probably because, in all honesty, it's not much of a venue at all. Tucked away on an odd Riverwest intersection, the neighborhood watering hole has
Apr 8, 2013 3:17 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
LAZY w/ Technicolor Teeth @ Circle-A Café
After an afternoon that was practically balmy, Wednesday took a familiarly frigid turn post-sundown, bringing us all back to the icy reality that is January in Wisconsin. January is typically a slow time for shows, so Wednesday
Jan 10, 2013 10:51 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
The Pharmacy, The Midwest Beat and Bobby Hussy @ Circle-A Café
As a music fan in Milwaukee, you've got to be thankful for establishments like the Pabst Foundation venues, massive historic spaces with the clout to bring big names to the area. Just as important to the city's musical life, though, are the...
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews