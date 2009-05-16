Circle Of Empowerment
Shear Madness at the Marcus Center
When I got home and checked out the address 2653 North Downer Avenue, I found out it was more or less where I’d pictured it. I’d lived just a few blocks from the area a couple of years back. I remember the bank. I remember the grocery store. I re.. more
May 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante's Man In A Magic Square
Theatre Gigante’s Man In A Magic Square only had a few performances. I had the pleasure of seeing the final one. A reasonably small crowd packed the Off Broadway Theatre on a brisk Saturday night. The stage was set with a few lamps of a number of.. more
May 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Benefit for Circle of Empowerment
Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care clinic in a remote area of Nicaragua. With the help of donors and a steady stream of volunteers from Wisconsin, the,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Help Provide Health Care in Nicaragua
Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features