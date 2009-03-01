Circuit City
Circuit City Sold Out of Everything
I made one last stop to America's least-loved big box this afternoon hoping to score some of the 60%-off CDs the Circuit City commercials have been promising in bold letters. No luck. The location at South 76th Street was sold out of pretty much e.. more
Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
No Deals Yet at Circuit City
Circuit City's 60-day liquidation of its remaining stores was supposed to begin yesterday, but when I visited the chain's South 76th Street location yesterday hoping to score some discounted CDs I didn't find any actual deals. The store was filled.. more
Jan 18, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
311
With their friendly reggae/hip-hop/alt-rock hybrid, 311 are an agreeable little band, yet they’ve long suffered from an image problem. When they’re not being derided as a frat-friendly, jam-lite band (a characterization that, while exaggerated, t... more
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apollo
Uponfirst listen, the pop-rock crafted by Apollo, a Minneapolis-vi,CD Reviews more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews