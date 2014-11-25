Citizen King
Sounds of Time Dial Up the Funk
For more than a decade rapper Kid Millions has served as Milwaukee’s one-man answer to the Beastie Boys, filtering the spirit of classic hip-hop through the personalized lens of his own eclectic record collection and turning out some serio... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Pablove 4: A Night of Local Music for a Difficult Cause
Like many fundraisers, the Pablove Benefit Concert was born of tragedy. In 2009, Jeff Castelaz and his wife Jo Ann Thrailkill lost their six-year-old son Pablo to cancer. Having managed some of the most successful Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2013 10:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
John Cowan
As the bassist and vocalist for the New Grass Revival in the ’70s and ’80s, John Cowan helped expand the scope of bluegrass music, playing heavier and flashier than the genre’s forefathers,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pablove Benefit Concert; Jan. 23, 2009
A one-time staple of the Milwaukee music scene who managed the city’s most successful acts from the ’90s including The Gufs, Citizen King and The Promise Ring, Jeff Castelaz has assembled a litany of big names in Milwaukee music past and present f.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music