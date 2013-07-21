RSS
Citizenship
Not Listening: What Republicans Could Learn From George W. Bush
During most of the Obama presidency, George W. Bush has maintained a decorous silence. Keeping quiet may not always have been easy for Bush, watching his more
Jul 21, 2013 11:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
Badger Hockey's Justin Schultz featured in Wall Street Journal
Take a moment to read this WSJ article that focuses on Justin Schultz to tell the story of how there aren't offensive defensemen in the NHL anymore.The article focuses on how Schultz is one of a dying breed - the offensive defensemen. Schultz is .. more
Nov 26, 2011 2:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Issue of the Week: Finding a New MPS Superintendent
Jerk of the Week: UW Law Professor Ann Althouse UWLaw Professor and conservative pundit St. Petersburg Times ,Expresso more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!