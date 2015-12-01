City Of Festivals Men’S Chorus
Home for the Holidays
Ruthie answers a question from a reader having trouble splitting up the holiday time between his family and his partner’s family. She then plugs exciting events including Amy Schumer “Live in MKE” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec.... more
Dec 1, 2015 7:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Let Me Jingle Your Bells
Ruthie promises to be your guide to holiday events in the LGBT community, answers a question from a reader arguing with a boyfriend about whose family to spend Christmas with, and provides lots of suggestions for fun upcoming events. more
Dec 2, 2014 9:22 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Spice Up Your Week with Pre-Pride Antics
Pride Month is nearly here, and if you’re anything like me, you’re moist with anticipation. (And at my age, I’m moist where I used to be dry and dry where I used more
May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
It Gets Better Sends Powerful Message to Milwaukee’s LGBT Youth
“You havemore friends than you know / some that surround you / some that need more timeto grow.” Those powerful lyrics, shared in a YouTube video, have given hope to many teenswho have experienced bullying. Since the positive reception to th.. more
Feb 25, 2014 8:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
The Original High Def Sure Has Gotten Pricey
For a longtime sports fan, a special joy occurs when a game stirs memories of past fun and a sport's timeless beauty. Then there are events that show how much things can change, when the old-timer feels like Dorothy after the tornado: "Toto... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports