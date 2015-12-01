City Of Festivals Men’S Chorus

RSS

Ruthie answers a question from a reader having trouble splitting up the holiday time between his family and his partner’s family. She then plugs exciting events including Amy Schumer “Live in MKE” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec.... more

Dec 1, 2015 7:11 PM Hear Me Out

Ruthie promises to be your guide to holiday events in the LGBT community, answers a question from a reader arguing with a boyfriend about whose family to spend Christmas with, and provides lots of suggestions for fun upcoming events. more

Dec 2, 2014 9:22 PM Hear Me Out

Pride Month is nearly here, and if you’re anything like me, you’re moist with anticipation. (And at my age, I’m moist where I used to be dry and dry where I used more

May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Hear Me Out

“You havemore friends than you know / some that surround you / some that need more timeto grow.” Those powerful lyrics, shared in a YouTube video, have given hope to many teenswho have experienced bullying. Since the positive reception to th.. more

Feb 25, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

For a longtime sports fan, a special joy occurs when a game stirs memories of past fun and a sport's timeless beauty. Then there are events that show how much things can change, when the old-timer feels like Dorothy after the tornado: "Toto... more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

