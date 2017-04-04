RSS

City Hall

buildingsofwi.jpg.jpe

In 500-plus pages, Buildings of Wisconsin by Marsha Weisiger and contributors catalogs significant structures in every corner of the state from landmarks to less recognized edifices. The entries, arranged by region and municipality, encompa... more

Apr 4, 2017 3:43 PM Books

blogimage19764.jpe

Want to hear about the ghostly altar boy that haunts St. John's? What about phantom bodies washing ashore on Bradford Beach? And is Frederick Pabst's spirit ignoring the smoking ban, puffing on an ethereal cigar in his beloved theater? more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage4426.jpe

More good news from the Riverside Theater: The venue will bring back the sister-sister indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara for a March 25 concert next year. That should give the audience plenty of time to digest the duo's upcoming record, their sixth, Sa.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES