City Hall
Buildings of Wisconsin (University of Virginia Press), by Marsha Weisiger and Contributors
In 500-plus pages, Buildings of Wisconsin by Marsha Weisiger and contributors catalogs significant structures in every corner of the state from landmarks to less recognized edifices. The entries, arranged by region and municipality, encompa... more
Apr 4, 2017 3:43 PM David Luhrssen Books
Gothic Milwaukee's Ghost Stories
Want to hear about the ghostly altar boy that haunts St. John's? What about phantom bodies washing ashore on Bradford Beach? And is Frederick Pabst's spirit ignoring the smoking ban, puffing on an ethereal cigar in his beloved theater? more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Tegan and Sara @ The Riverside Theater, March 25
More good news from the Riverside Theater: The venue will bring back the sister-sister indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara for a March 25 concert next year. That should give the audience plenty of time to digest the duo's upcoming record, their sixth, Sa.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music