RSS

Civil Liberties

news2_chrisfromaclu.jpg.jpe

“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 3 Comments

gavel.jpg.jpe

“The huge underreporting of hate crimes makes us keenly aware that many victims find no confidence in the legal system to provide them justice when they have been victimized,” said Reggie Jackson of America’s Black Holocaust Museum. more

Sep 6, 2016 4:33 PM News Features 11 Comments

russ-feingold-600x404.jpg.jpe

Progressive Wisconsinites cheered when Russ Feingold announced in May that he was running for U.S. Senate against Ron Johnson, the Republican who defeated him in the 2010 tea party wave election. more

Jun 30, 2015 9:44 PM News Features 12 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more

Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM News Features 11 Comments

Next Wednesday, March 12, the Wisconsin Chapter ofthe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will hold its annual Bill of Rightscelebration.ACLU has been working hard on a number of projectsincluding, most prominently and recently, trying to str.. more

Mar 6, 2014 8:53 PM Daily Dose

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Barry Wightman works rock ’n’ roll, the advent of “high tech” and an improbable romantic tryst into his debut novel Pepperland, a vast, intimate exploration of the 1970s. In the novel, Pepper Porter is on his way to rock stardom when his... more

Sep 4, 2013 12:48 AM Off the Cuff

obama-bush.jpg.jpe

Nearly a dozen years after the passage of the Patriot Act—rushed through Congress in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation—informed debate over the balance between more

Jun 17, 2013 5:25 PM News Features

nsa-surveillance-program-e1371391932914.jpg.jpe

Whether in celebrity culture or in our Facebook-mediated interactions, we live in the age of the human being as a public brand. So there's nothing more

Jun 17, 2013 3:03 PM News Features

blogimage19128.jpe

If there was an ongoing contest in the art of self-contradicting newspeak, a quote from a U.S. military... more

Jun 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage10057.jpe

It took Chicago rapper Kid Sister more than two years to follow up her perky, 2007 Kanye West-assisted pedicure single “Pro Nails” with a full album, but her 2009 debut Ultraviolet largely lives up to that song’s promise, drawing more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4375.jpe

“WE HAVEDUG SUCH A DEEP HOLE WE NEED TO LOOK AT PUBLIC WORKS, THE WAY IN WHICHEISE military ,None more

Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

What the? Tourism group changes name, acronymPublished: YesterdayMADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin tourism lobbying group is changing its name after realizing its initials formed a crude acronym.The Wisconsin Tourism Federation group did a quiet re.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES