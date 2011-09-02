Class Pictures
Cards sweep Brewers - what does it mean?
The Cardinals completed a sweep of the Brewers yesterday in spectacular fashion, as Albert Pujols, who the Brewers had really held in check over the season series until this point, went 4-for-4 with 5 RBI and two home-runs - including a third-inni.. more
Sep 2, 2011 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Sunset Auditions
The Sunset Playhouse continues its 2011/2012 Season this October with a production of Prelude To A Kiss. . . a tender romance with a bit of darkness. Playwright Craig Lucas was said to be channeling the fears of an entire community with the in.. more
Aug 17, 2011 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Podcast: Interview with Boulevard Theatre's Cast of CIRCLE MIRROR VARIATIONS
The 2010-2011 theatre season continues to pop-up all over the place. Next week, the Boulevard Theatre opens its new season with a Wisconsin premiere production of Circle Mirror Transformation--an ensemble show set in an acting class for non-actor.. more
Aug 11, 2011 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Janet Roberts @ The Coquette Cafe
Katie Gingrass Gallery shares art space on the first floor in the building at 241 North Broadway, yet makes a special effort to extend their gallery in the Historic Third Ward at the Coquette Café. The café's back room off the bar and side.. more
May 22, 2011 11:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
With its sometimes humorous, often painful and always poignant reminders of the awkward cusp of adulthood, Dawoud Bey's "Class Pictures" at the Milwaukee Art Museum offers a glimpse into the lives of 40 high-school students from across the ... more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
