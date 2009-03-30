RSS

Clean Sweep Wisconsin

While it IS possible to over-think things, sooner or later the final draft of a theatre review has to be submitted for publication and invariably that means that I don’t feel obligated to think about a show for much longer. This is not to say tha.. more

Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage2366.jpe

Friday dealt another blow to Milwaukee's beleaguered jazz fans: The Pabst Theater announced that, following the resignation of the program's title sponsor, it is canceling its long-running Hal Leonard Jazz Series. "While we will no longer promo.. more

Jan 12, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Former state Sen. Tom Reynolds, an ultra-conservative religiousRepublican from West ,News Features more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage2366.jpe

Former state Sen. Tom Reynolds—thekooky right-wing legislator who allegedly asked his staffers if theywere virgins, and who superimposed the faces of his family on Mary andJoseph on their Christmas cards—is attempting a comeback. While ... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES