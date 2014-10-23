Clear Picture: Looking At Commun
Marquette University's Curators of Tomorrow Present Yearlong, Experimental Exhibition
Save the date!: from 2-4 p.m. on November 12 theHaggerty Museum of Art will be hosting a reception to celebrate the opening of ClearPicture: Looking at Communities from an Art Museum . Clear Picture is no ordinary exhibiti.. more
Oct 23, 2014 12:44 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Death of a 1960s NYC Poet and Old China
So goes the first stanza of Frank O’Hara’s 1960 poem “To You.” Two of the four new exhibitions opening on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art are inspired by the poet’s life and more
Aug 13, 2014 6:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
International Pop Overthrow Festival
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee