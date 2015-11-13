Co-Operative Performance Milwauk
Auditions for A WOMAN’S PLACE
Wisconsin’s first mental asylum was founded in 1860. This was a time when women were institutionalized for behaving in ways that were simply unacceptable to men. Not exactly a pleasant point in history, but it needs to be acknowledged. Co-Operat.. more
Nov 13, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dreamy Team for 'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more
Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
MKE Carries in March
Feb 22, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Nightmares and Lullabyes with CPM
Shaw had described J.M. Barrie’s 1904 Peter Pan play as "ostensibly a holiday entertainment for children but really a play for grown-up people.” There’s no questioning that there’s a darker side to Peter Pan...something I’m reminded of every ti.. more
Jan 10, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
One of Milwaukee’s most active salsa bands, Nabori celebrates the genre’s past. For their debut, Historias Del Barrio, singer Robert Figueroa and the group wrote eight original compositions in the style of the brassy, golden-age salsa of th... more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cowboy Mouth
However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also their only song to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Watching the World Cup in Milwaukee
Having been born and raised in Florence, Italy, it seems abnormal to me not to follow football, or what is commonly called “soccer” in the United States. Football is so saturated in Italian culture that I didn’t realize just how much it more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Alessia Palanti A&E Feature
Jazz in the Park w/ The Bad Plus
One of Milwaukee’s most popular summer traditions returns tonight when Jazz in the Park launches its 2010 season with one of modern jazz’s most coltishly adored acts: The Jazz Plus. The acoustic New York trio earned crossover attention for more
Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee