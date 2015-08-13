Coaching
Bo Ryan May Not Retire After Next Season
Brett Favre. Michael Jordan. Jay-Z. Bo Ryan? Could this be alist of people who have announced their retirement and then came back? It seemsthat way after an interview at the U.S. Venture Open charity golf event in Kaukauna.When reporters aske.. more
Aug 13, 2015 4:45 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Playing the Field: Shannon Smyth
After her team fell short of the Women’s World Cup, soccer player Shannon Smyth plots her next career move. more
Dec 4, 2014 4:10 PM Nicole Haase More Sports 1 Comments
Playing the Field: Carolyn Kieger
Less than a decade after graduating, Carolyn Kieger has returned to her alma mater to take the reins of the women’s basketball team. more
Nov 12, 2014 3:00 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing The Field: Bernell Hooker
In Playing the Field, we profile women who are making an impact in the world of sports, either in competition or behind the scenes. For this inaugural installment, we spoke with Images of Us Spo,Sports more
Aug 29, 2014 8:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Coaches Over the Common Good
Selective outrage speaks volumes in this country. For instance, deficit-focused anger about Medicare spending but not about Pentagon profligacy tells the story of a political establishment that too often prioritizes militarism more
Dec 20, 2012 5:21 PM David Sirota News Features
Mumiy Troll w/ Run Run Run
Mumiy Troll is one of Russia’s biggest, most established rock bands, which is no small feat considering that when the band began, rock music was still taboo in the Soviet Union. When Russian MTV went live in 1998, Mumiy Troll’s video for more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee