RSS

Coal Plants

newsenergy.jpg.jpe

Like it or not, utilities that rely on coal-fired power plants are facing a perfect storm. The cost of harnessing renewable energy sources is dropping while coal is becoming more expensive at the same time customers want cleaner energy and ... more

Jun 9, 2015 9:16 PM News Features 8 Comments

Think the “Erin Brockovich carcinogen” is only found in the bleached-out landscape of Southern California?Think again.Hexavalent chromium is a byproduct of coal-fired power plants across the country—including We Energies’ Pleas more

Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage5025.gif

Mar 10, 2010 7:01 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5025.jpe

Prolific DJs Why B and D-On should have plenty of fuel to light up crowds at Soho 7 this NYE. Starting at 9 p.m., the pair brings their wily mix of everything from old-school hip-hop and '80s-'90s pop to el,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES