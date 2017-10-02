Cold War Kids
Paramore, Walk The Moon, Foster The People and Phoenix to Headline FM 102.1's Big Snow Shows
Concert scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 @ The Rave more
Oct 2, 2017 8:33 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! at the Disco will Headline FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows
Milwaukee’s concert calendar typically slows down a bit during December, buteach year the local alternative station FM 102.1 uses the holiday season as an excuse to celebrate with two big concerts at the Rave. This year the station is going eve.. more
Oct 5, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cold War Kids Find Solace in Simply Doing
Cold War Kids emerged from a moment of reflection with a new lineup and their most modern-sounding songs yet. more
Jan 27, 2015 10:40 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Neutral Milk Hotel Will Play Their First Milwaukee Show in April
Dec 10, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
AWOLNATION, Matt and Kim, Grouplove Among Summerfest's U.S. Cellular Connection Stage Headliners
The lineup roll out at Summerfest continues. This morning the festival announced its U.S. Cellular Connection Stage headliners.June 26 8:00 pm twenty one pilots 10:00 pm GrouploveJune 27 8:00 pm Capital Cities .. more
Apr 29, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Matt & Kim, Cold War Kids, 311, Talib Kweli and The Go-Go's Join the Summerfest Lineup
Summerfest announced the bulk of its grounds-stage headliners last week in one massive six-minute video hosted by Lewis Black, but the festival still has a few late additions to the lineup to announce. Today the event announced that Matt & Kim, ZZ.. more
Apr 10, 2013 2:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Building The Verge Music Festival
By the end, RiverSplash was on life support. For two decades, the event had marked the unofficial start of Milwaukee’s festival season the first weekend of each June, but following years of bad weather and even worse press after a 2008 shoo... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
