RSS

Cold War Kids

paramorelindseybyrnes.jpg

Paramore - Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes

Concert scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 @ The Rave more

Oct 2, 2017 8:33 AM On Music

weezer.jpg.jpe

Weezer

Milwaukee’s concert calendar typically slows down a bit during December, buteach year the local alternative station FM 102.1 uses the holiday season as an excuse to celebrate with two big concerts at the Rave. This year the station is going eve.. more

Oct 5, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

musicgateway_coldwarkids_paradigmtalentagency.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Paradigm Talent Agency

Cold War Kids emerged from a moment of reflection with a new lineup and their most modern-sounding songs yet. more

Jan 27, 2015 10:40 PM Music Feature

onmusic_neutralmilkhotelalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Dec 10, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

awol.jpg.jpe

The lineup roll out at Summerfest continues. This morning the festival announced its U.S. Cellular Connection Stage headliners.June 26    8:00 pm    twenty one pilots                10:00 pm    GrouploveJune 27    8:00 pm    Capital Cities        .. more

Apr 29, 2013 1:00 PM On Music

matt_and_kim_bg1.jpg.jpe

Summerfest announced the bulk of its grounds-stage headliners last week in one massive six-minute video hosted by Lewis Black, but the festival still has a few late additions to the lineup to announce. Today the event announced that Matt & Kim, ZZ.. more

Apr 10, 2013 2:20 PM On Music

blogimage12108.jpe

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11037.jpe

By the end, RiverSplash was on life support. For two decades, the event had marked the unofficial start of Milwaukee’s festival season the first weekend of each June, but following years of bad weather and even worse press after a 2008 shoo... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage9215.jpe

Through Friday, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery displays a provocative concept: masculine artists working in the traditionally feminine art form of fiber. The gallery’s current exhibition featuring nationally renow... more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,The Naked Vine more

Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

SOCIAL UPDATES