Colectivo
This Week in Milwaukee: June 8-14, 2017
PrideFest goes big, while several more Milwaukee outdoor events and concert series kick off their 2017 seasons. more
Burgers Raise a Ruckus in Shorewood
The Ruckus (4144 N. Oakland Ave.)—the new fast-casual restaurant from the owners of Colectivo—is like an amped-up 1950s burger and shake joint. more
The Bad Plus @ The Back Room at Colectivo
The Bad Plus blended originals with jazzy covers of Cyndi Lauper and Barry Manilow during a short set at Colectivo’s very cramped Back Room. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 27-Nov. 2
The Rave welcomes three huge rap shows while Milwaukee bands get in the Halloween spirit. more
Lydia Loveless Will Not Harm You
Lydia Loveless would like to dispel the notion that she’s a badass. more
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Avishai Cohen Quartet @ Colectivo Coffee's Back Room
Avishai Cohen Quartet, jazz, Colectivo, The Back Room, Jason Lindner, Tal Mashiach, concert review, Justin Brown, Jamie Lee Rake more
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear w/ Trapper Schoepp @ The Back Room, Colectivo
Thomas Michalski pays a visit to the latest Pabst Theater Foundation venue, a small corner stage in the back of a coffee shop. more
Colectivo Coffee’s Gospel Brunch Returns for Another Season
Some of Milwaukee’s top gospel talent will perform at Colectivo’s Sunday morning Gospel Brunch series. more
Jazz Around Milwaukee
As a recentAround Milwaukee established, opportunities abound to see live music inMilwaukee this summer. But supposing you are persnickety about what sort ofsounds bounce about your cochlea, let’s see what is on the horizon in the wayof the re.. more
What is Cupping?
7 Reasons Why I Love the Aeropress and Why You Should Too
High Noon Barista Throwdown at Alderaan Coffee
Have you ever been to a café and been presented a drink that looks like this?Or this?How about this?When a baristais pouring a drink the milk doesn’t just fall out of the pitcher into thesecomplex patterns (latte art), it happens wit.. more
Boris and Doris On the Town
Milwaukee’s Boris and Doris attended the 2015 Polar Bear Plunge in Lake Michigan, Colectivo Prospect’s Gospel Brunch featuring The Sharon Travelers and Club Garibaldi’s Zappa Fest. more
Produce is King at Growing Power Café
Few Milwaukeeans have attracted as much press in recent years as Will Allen. The charismatic local leader of the urban farming movement, Allen has received national media attention for his more
Florentine’s Four Fabulous Females to perform at Colectivo, Bay View and Lakefront
For the curtain call of their summer season, the Florentine Opera Company has decided to don their best evening gowns and show off their feminine side with “4 Divas” at Colectivo in Bay View (Wednesday, Aug. 13) and Colectivo Lakefront C... more
Bay View's Maker Market Brings Local Goods to the People
After asuccessful run last year, Milwaukee’s Maker Market will return for its secondseason starting Sunday, May 4. Through September, makers, crafters, designersand artists will all gather to share their creations the first Sunday of eachmonth.. more
Bike to Work Week Promises Group Rides, Drink Specials, Free Coffee and a Dance Party
Thousandsof Milwaukee cyclists and first time riders will leave their cars at home forMilwaukee’s Bike to Work Week from May 11-17. The week will be filled with anarray of bicycle themed events hosted by Vulture Space and Wisconsin Bike Fedtha.. more
Celebrate the End of Winter with Colectivo's Melted Snowman Cookies
Because the arrival of halfway decent weather is as good a reason as any to enjoy a cookie. We can't help but feel almost a little sorry for these expiring snow monsters. Almost. more
This Week on The Disclaimer: Overreacting to Colectivo and Ryan Braun
Like all tight-knit communities, it doesn't take much to whip Milwaukee into a frenzy, but lately the city has seemed even more frenzy-prone than usual, following news of Alterra's name change, Pizza Man's reopening and, most prominently, Ryan Bra.. more
