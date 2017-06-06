RSS

PrideFest goes big, while several more Milwaukee outdoor events and concert series kick off their 2017 seasons. more

Jun 6, 2017 1:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Ruckus (4144 N. Oakland Ave.)—the new fast-casual restaurant from the owners of Colectivo—is like an amped-up 1950s burger and shake joint. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:27 PM Short Order

The Bad Plus blended originals with jazzy covers of Cyndi Lauper and Barry Manilow during a short set at Colectivo’s very cramped Back Room. more

Dec 16, 2016 9:57 AM Concert Reviews

The Rave welcomes three huge rap shows while Milwaukee bands get in the Halloween spirit. more

Oct 25, 2016 1:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Lydia Loveless would like to dispel the notion that she’s a badass. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:41 PM Music Feature

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Avishai Cohen Quartet, jazz, Colectivo, The Back Room, Jason Lindner, Tal Mashiach, concert review, Justin Brown, Jamie Lee Rake more

May 2, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Thomas Michalski pays a visit to the latest Pabst Theater Foundation venue, a small corner stage in the back of a coffee shop. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Some of Milwaukee’s top gospel talent will perform at Colectivo’s Sunday morning Gospel Brunch series. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:14 PM Local Music

As a recentAround Milwaukee established, opportunities abound to see live music inMilwaukee this summer. But supposing you are persnickety about what sort ofsounds bounce about your cochlea, let’s see what is on the horizon in the wayof the re.. more

May 28, 2015 5:05 PM Around MKE

Marcus Baumgardner

May 8, 2015 5:15 PM Around MKE

Apr 3, 2015 5:40 PM Around MKE

Have you ever been to a café and been presented a drink that looks like this?Or this?How about this?When a baristais pouring a drink the milk doesn’t just fall out of the pitcher into thesecomplex patterns (latte art), it happens wit.. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:35 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s Boris and Doris attended the 2015 Polar Bear Plunge in Lake Michigan, Colectivo Prospect’s Gospel Brunch featuring The Sharon Travelers and Club Garibaldi’s Zappa Fest. more

Jan 6, 2015 9:17 PM Around MKE

Few Milwaukeeans have attracted as much press in recent years as Will Allen. The charismatic local leader of the urban farming movement, Allen has received national media attention for his more

Aug 14, 2014 1:40 AM Dining Preview

For the curtain call of their summer season, the Florentine Opera Company has decided to don their best evening gowns and show off their feminine side with “4 Divas” at Colectivo in Bay View (Wednesday, Aug. 13) and Colectivo Lakefront C... more

Aug 5, 2014 9:45 PM Classical Music

After asuccessful run last year, Milwaukee’s Maker Market will return for its secondseason starting Sunday, May 4. Through September, makers, crafters, designersand artists will all gather to share their creations the first Sunday of eachmonth.. more

May 1, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Thousandsof Milwaukee cyclists and first time riders will leave their cars at home forMilwaukee’s Bike to Work Week from May 11-17. The week will be filled with anarray of bicycle themed events hosted by Vulture Space and Wisconsin Bike Fedtha.. more

Apr 22, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Because the arrival of halfway decent weather is as good a reason as any to enjoy a cookie. We can't help but feel almost a little sorry for these expiring snow monsters. Almost. more

Apr 10, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Like all tight-knit communities, it doesn't take much to whip Milwaukee into a frenzy, but lately the city has seemed even more frenzy-prone than usual, following news of Alterra's name change, Pizza Man's reopening and, most prominently, Ryan Bra.. more

Aug 1, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

