Collectivo
Lady Day at Collectivo
It’s a musical about Billie Holliday--her life as seen through her music. At 30 years of age, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill is getting to be nearly as old as she was when she passed away tragically young at the age of 44. This month the Mi.. more
Aug 22, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Washington Park at City Hall
Washington Park Stories is a collaborative exhibit created by MIAD sculpture students and UWM dance and architecture students working with local artists to capture the memories, dreams and beauty of the deteriorating neighborhood. It is available .. more
Feb 27, 2015 4:40 PM Terrance Walker Around MKE
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Nov 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Next Chapter Bookshop Hosts Author of ‘Backseat Saints’
In Backseat Saints, novelist Joshilyn Jackson powerfully spotlights a nondescript minor character from her best-selling debut, Gods in Alabama. The tale’s unfortunate protagonist, Rose Mae Lolley, has spent her entire life in the company of... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books