Collen Duvall
Ren Faire Retrospective
AhRen Faire, how do I love thee? Let me count those ways. Giant pickles on a stick.Likewise, chowing down on some shepherd's pie or a turkey leg with abandon.Hard cider, honey mead, and absinthe kinds of ways. Crossbow training, annualKamala's.. more
Sep 16, 2016 4:24 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
White Castle Journey
Itstarted out as a joke. Valentine's Day dinner at White Castle? With table-sideservice. It was so wonderfully kitschy, kind of sweet, really that – we had todo it. "Really?" AJ asked me. "Definitely!" Ienthusiastically retorted. With that, ou.. more
Feb 22, 2016 9:23 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes (SOLD OUT)
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka Dr. H more
Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee