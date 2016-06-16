RSS

The Colored Museum

Playwright George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum debuted 30 years ago. The program of satirical sketches (which are “exhibits” in the museum) was ahead of its time in casting a critical eye towards prominent themes and identities of Afri.. more

Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

For its sixth year, P1V is celebrating the 30th anniversary of George C. Wolfe’s award-winning production The Colored Museum, which will be presented in Milwaukee by several local theater companies. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. ... more

Jun 14, 2016 2:56 PM Theater

The playwright describes The Colored Museum as a cross between a party and an exorcism. George C. Wolfe’s 1986 exploration into African American culture and history makes it to an intimate staging at UWM this month courtesy of Milwaukee-based orga.. more

Jan 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The exhibition “Wisconsin Moderns” at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water St.) offers a sophisticated return to 20th-century art with six prestigious state artists whose inspiration descended from Brancusi, Cezanne, Matisse and Picasso. For f... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Summerfest’s inaugural, two-day alternative music festival Verge kicks off with an opening day topped by the brooding alt-metal/post-grunge group Three Days Grace, who are supported on the main stage by Eagles of Death Metal and Crash more

Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

