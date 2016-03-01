Columbia Legacy
Johnny Cash: Koncert v Praze (In Prague-Live) (Columbia/Legacy)
The 1978 Johnny Cash live recording, Koncert v Praze, finds the Man in Black in reasonably good form. His voice gathered strength as the set progressed. Backed by a relatively stripped-down band, Cash made his way through a set of his hits ... more
Mar 1, 2016 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal’s self-titled debut solo album (1967) was a rough-sawn blues-rock affair. Afterward, he moved back in time for Delta blues and antique folk songs, sideways into calypso and reggae and forward toward easy-going soul and more
Jan 24, 2013 12:59 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Aretha Franklin Meets Steve Allen
One version of the Aretha Franklin story goes like this: the daughter of a prominent black preacher passed from the gospel choir to her earth-shaking soul hits of the late \'60s over a dubious causeway of nightclub jazz. The narrative reflected.. more
Dec 8, 2011 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Irish Fest
One year shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once again transforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic culture. This year’s festival features musical performances from artist 3 Pints Gone, Gaelic Storm, The Red Ho... more
Aug 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee