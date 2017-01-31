RSS

Comedian

The best scenes from Taylor Hackford’s new movie, The Comedian, have the smart, punchy pace and content of a classic Hollywood screwball comedy: Robert De Niro’s comedy club scenes have a fresh sparkle that suggests improv and show him in a... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:59 PM Film Reviews

For local bands, it’s challenging enough to get people to come out to shows without Mother Nature deciding to intervene. With the hellish cold snap looming, the weekend left many more inclined to more

Jan 6, 2014 10:38 AM Concert Reviews

“I raise a house full of kids and animals, and it's fun to talk about on stage. I don't so much write as take notes.” more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

