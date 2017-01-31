RSS
Comedian
Robert De Niro as 'The Comedian'
The best scenes from Taylor Hackford’s new movie, The Comedian, have the smart, punchy pace and content of a classic Hollywood screwball comedy: Robert De Niro’s comedy club scenes have a fresh sparkle that suggests improv and show him in a... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Fatty Acids w/ Fable & the World Flat and Dogs in Ecstasy @ Cactus Club
For local bands, it’s challenging enough to get people to come out to shows without Mother Nature deciding to intervene. With the hellish cold snap looming, the weekend left many more inclined to more
Jan 6, 2014 10:38 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Paula Poundstone's Obsessions
“I raise a house full of kids and animals, and it's fun to talk about on stage. I don't so much write as take notes.” more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake A&E Feature 1 Comments
