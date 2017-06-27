RSS

The Comedy Of Errors

In their outdoor production of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, Summit Players relied on energy and audience engagement to create a spectacular show. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:23 PM Theater

Out-of-town and out-of-doors Shakespeare arrives, thanks to Summit Players Theatre and Door Shakespeare. The Bard’s farcical mistaken identity plays The Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night can be seen at scenic venues throughout Wisconsin th... more

Jun 20, 2017 2:45 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Photo by Carissa Dixon

Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM A&E

The space now known as Theatre Unchained is a remarkably cozy space for Shakespeare. It’s also one of the more comfortable theatrical snuggeries in greater Milwaukee. It doesn’t compromise comfort for intimacy in the way some spaces have been know.. more

May 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee-based director Leda Hoffmann is clearly having a lot of fun with TheComedy of Errors. The production she is directing as it is being stagedwith Door Shakespeare in Bailey's Harbor. That fun is kinetic enough totransfer to the stage in.. more

Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM Theater 1 Comments

 Marquette University Theatre brings Shakespearian wit of mistaken identity into the 1960s as it stages its production of The Comedy of Errors. Shakespeare's Ephesus becomes a sort of middle eastern town via a series of banners and cubes. Adrian.. more

Apr 27, 2012 1:20 PM Theater

Shakespearean wit meets the 1960s in Marquette University Theatre's production of The Comedy of Errors. The clean lines of Adriana Saia's cleverly simple set make Ephesus feel very much like the '60s. In places the set can make the show loo more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Set in the 1930s, Ken Ludwig's popular farce Lend Me a Tenor feels like it's been around since the '30s. In reality, though, the smash comedy debuted a little more than 25 years ago. Since then, it has become a staple of regional and commun more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Carte Blanche Studios continues its high standard of quality with a staging of Don’t Dress for Dinner (through Oct. 4). This classic farce of mistaken identity isn’t without its flaws, but director Jimmy Dragolovich provides enough fun ,Tod... more

Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When Marcus Truschinski enters as Antipholus of Syracuse, he's dressed in the trench coat The Comedy of Errors ,Theater more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

As the curtain falls on the standard theater season, Spring Green's American Players Theat The Comedy of Errors ,Theater more

Jun 2, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

