The Comedy Of Errors
High Energy 'Comedy of Errors' from Summit Players
In their outdoor production of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, Summit Players relied on energy and audience engagement to create a spectacular show. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:23 PM Jennifer Walter Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: June 22-28, 2017
Out-of-town and out-of-doors Shakespeare arrives, thanks to Summit Players Theatre and Door Shakespeare. The Bard’s farcical mistaken identity plays The Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night can be seen at scenic venues throughout Wisconsin th... more
Jun 20, 2017 2:45 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
American Players Theatre’s Magical Outdoor Performance Experience
Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E
A Pair of Shakespeare Unchained in June
The space now known as Theatre Unchained is a remarkably cozy space for Shakespeare. It’s also one of the more comfortable theatrical snuggeries in greater Milwaukee. It doesn’t compromise comfort for intimacy in the way some spaces have been know.. more
May 17, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Confusion Reigns in Door Shakespeare's Kinetic "Comedy of Errors"
Milwaukee-based director Leda Hoffmann is clearly having a lot of fun with TheComedy of Errors. The production she is directing as it is being stagedwith Door Shakespeare in Bailey's Harbor. That fun is kinetic enough totransfer to the stage in.. more
Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
A Very '60s Comedy of Errors
Marquette University Theatre brings Shakespearian wit of mistaken identity into the 1960s as it stages its production of The Comedy of Errors. Shakespeare's Ephesus becomes a sort of middle eastern town via a series of banners and cubes. Adrian.. more
Apr 27, 2012 1:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marquette's 1960s-Style 'Comedy of Errors'
Shakespearean wit meets the 1960s in Marquette University Theatre's production of The Comedy of Errors. The clean lines of Adriana Saia's cleverly simple set make Ephesus feel very much like the '60s. In places the set can make the show loo more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Lend Me a Tenor' Rises at Sunset
Set in the 1930s, Ken Ludwig's popular farce Lend Me a Tenor feels like it's been around since the '30s. In reality, though, the smash comedy debuted a little more than 25 years ago. Since then, it has become a staple of regional and commun more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Don’t Dress for Dinner
Carte Blanche Studios continues its high standard of quality with a staging of Don’t Dress for Dinner (through Oct. 4). This classic farce of mistaken identity isn’t without its flaws, but director Jimmy Dragolovich provides enough fun ,Tod... more
Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Make No Mistake: “The Comedy of Errors” Is Surefire Fun
When Marcus Truschinski enters as Antipholus of Syracuse, he's dressed in the trench coat The Comedy of Errors ,Theater more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Shakespeare and Shaw
As the curtain falls on the standard theater season, Spring Green's American Players Theat The Comedy of Errors ,Theater more
Jun 2, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater