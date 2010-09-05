Comedy Female Sketch Milwaukee B

RSS

Sep 5, 2010 7:06 PM Visual Arts

UWM Chancellor Carlos Santiago announced he's leaving UWM effective Oct. 1 to become the CEO of the Hispanic College Fund, based in Washington, D.C. Here's the official release:  University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Chancellor Santiago to re.. more

Aug 16, 2010 9:52 PM Daily Dose

On one level, Escape from New York (1981) was a revenge fantasy for the sort of people who nowadays would affiliate themselves with the Tea Party. Set in futuristic 1997, the film (reissued in a DVD/Blu-ray set) imagines un-American Manhattan tra.. more

Aug 16, 2010 3:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival continues to grow in this, its 4th year. Opening this coming Thursday at the Off-Broadway Theatre, this year’s festival runs for four days, featuring over 120 performers in 30 comedy acts from all over the country, wi.. more

Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

It's 2 am - please don't make me write this up twice! Check out some links to other coverage and quotes from Macha's post game here.  more

Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Whales are magnificent in size and graceful in motion, the great ballet dancers of the deep. In A Life AmongWhales, a documentary out now on DVD, the aquatic beasts are observed at play and overheard singing their eerie lamentations. The disc.. more

Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Recently a couple of A&E guys from the daily announced that they had accepted a buy-out for early retirement. Both the classical music guy and the theatre guy, who have been with the daily for some 30 years, are going to be taking it easy. Both wi.. more

Aug 4, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Everyone knows Walt Disney. His chief rivals in animation, however, are better known nowadays to historians and aficionados than the general public. But mention Popeye and Betty Boop and eyes widen with recognition. The cartoons of brothers Max a.. more

Apr 5, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Manifesting in boxy multiplexes all over the country, modern cinema bears little resemblance to the  classy experience of going to a film in the movie palaces of the golden age of cinema. (At least, I assume it was--the first film I ever saw was E.. more

Apr 5, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage5704.jpe

Baroque opera needs an especially inventive director to relate to contemporary audiences. Semele

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage5706.jpe

In 1797, a publisher rejected a novel by the young British author Jane Austen. The book, t First Impressions

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage5703.jpe

Some artists don't offer up their secrets too willingly. Such is the case with Dennis Balk, whose work is currently on display at Inova/Kenilworth (through April 5). Balk deploys a vast arsenal of media and discipline

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 11 Comments

blogimage4104.jpe

In 1981 Brian Eno and David Byrne released My Life in the Bush of Ghosts, a wonderful col My Life in the Bush of Ghosts

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

   Tears of laughter streamed down my cheeks at the opening of Triple Espresso i Triple Espresso

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage4101.jpe

   If one subscribed to Aristotle's definition of the history play, Aeschylus' T The Persians

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 4 Comments

  Doug Jarecki enters the Tenth Street Theatre for In Tandem's production of All the All the Great Books (abridged)

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3137.jpe

As it does every Monday night, Burnhearts in Bay View will be offering $3 bottles of Furth Wicked

Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3139.jpe

For as great of a band as they are, Steely Dan hasn't inspired much in the way of tr Wicked

Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage3136.jpe

Best known for her roll as the Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked and for her role in both Wicked

Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3138.jpe

State Fair's Main Stage usually welcomes family-friendly events—last night, fo Wicked

Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

