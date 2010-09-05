Comedy Female Sketch Milwaukee B
James Jay Ingwersen @ Sister Bay, Wisconsin
Sep 5, 2010 7:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
UWM Chancellor Santiago To Resign
UWM Chancellor Carlos Santiago announced he's leaving UWM effective Oct. 1 to become the CEO of the Hispanic College Fund, based in Washington, D.C. Here's the official release: University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Chancellor Santiago to re.. more
Aug 16, 2010 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Escape from New York
On one level, Escape from New York (1981) was a revenge fantasy for the sort of people who nowadays would affiliate themselves with the Tea Party. Set in futuristic 1997, the film (reissued in a DVD/Blu-ray set) imagines un-American Manhattan tra.. more
Aug 16, 2010 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The 4th Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The Milwaukee Comedy Festival continues to grow in this, its 4th year. Opening this coming Thursday at the Off-Broadway Theatre, this year’s festival runs for four days, featuring over 120 performers in 30 comedy acts from all over the country, wi.. more
Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
What you missed when the Brewers started sucking and you went to sleep last night
It's 2 am - please don't make me write this up twice! Check out some links to other coverage and quotes from Macha's post game here. more
Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Life Among Whales
Whales are magnificent in size and graceful in motion, the great ballet dancers of the deep. In A Life AmongWhales, a documentary out now on DVD, the aquatic beasts are observed at play and overheard singing their eerie lamentations. The disc.. more
Aug 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Here You Go: Covering Milwaukee Theatre After the 2034/2035 Season
Recently a couple of A&E guys from the daily announced that they had accepted a buy-out for early retirement. Both the classical music guy and the theatre guy, who have been with the daily for some 30 years, are going to be taking it easy. Both wi.. more
Aug 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Animation Wars
Everyone knows Walt Disney. His chief rivals in animation, however, are better known nowadays to historians and aficionados than the general public. But mention Popeye and Betty Boop and eyes widen with recognition. The cartoons of brothers Max a.. more
Apr 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cinema on Milwaukee's Broadway Next Month
Manifesting in boxy multiplexes all over the country, modern cinema bears little resemblance to the classy experience of going to a film in the movie palaces of the golden age of cinema. (At least, I assume it was--the first film I ever saw was E.. more
Apr 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Memorably Baroque
Baroque opera needs an especially inventive director to relate to contemporary audiences. Semele ,Classical Music/Dance more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Revisiting a Classic
In 1797, a publisher rejected a novel by the young British author Jane Austen. The book, t First Impressions ,Theater more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Method in Madness
Some artists don't offer up their secrets too willingly. Such is the case with Dennis Balk, whose work is currently on display at Inova/Kenilworth (through April 5). Balk deploys a vast arsenal of media and discipline,Art more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts 11 Comments
David Byrne
In 1981 Brian Eno and David Byrne released My Life in the Bush of Ghosts, a wonderful col My Life in the Bush of Ghosts ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Caffeinated Comedy
Tears of laughter streamed down my cheeks at the opening of Triple Espresso i Triple Espresso ,Theater more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Theater
Tragic History
If one subscribed to Aristotle's definition of the history play, Aeschylus' T The Persians ,Theater more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater 4 Comments
Literary Crash Course
Doug Jarecki enters the Tenth Street Theatre for In Tandem's production of All the All the Great Books (abridged) ,Theater more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Soul Hole
As it does every Monday night, Burnhearts in Bay View will be offering $3 bottles of Furth Wicked ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Aja Vu
For as great of a band as they are, Steely Dan hasn’t inspired much in the way of tr Wicked ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Idina Menzel
Best known for her roll as the Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked and for her role in both Wicked ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MMA In The Cage
State Fair’s Main Stage usually welcomes family-friendly events—last night, fo Wicked ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee