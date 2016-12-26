RSS

Comedy Sportz

nye2017.jpg.jpe

Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more

Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

snoop.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/snoopdogg

Snoop Dogg isn't letting his new cooking show with Martha Stewart stop him from hitting the road behind his latest album, Coolaid . This winter, the iconic Long Beach rapper will launch his "Puff Puff Pass Tour 2," a spiritual sequel to his docume.. more

Nov 10, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

twim_brettnewski_.jpg.jpe

Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM This Week in Milwaukee

film2.jpg.jpe

This year’s Milwaukee Short Film Festival features many works by local filmmakers. more

Sep 7, 2015 8:16 PM Film Reviews

film1.jpg.jpe

This year’s Milwaukee Short Film Festival features many works by local filmmakers. more

Sep 7, 2015 8:09 PM Film Reviews

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more

Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM , Sexpress

curtains_comedy.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has had a long and evidently quite healthy life. The inspiration-through-perspiration sketch comedy format plays like long, slow improv. 10 writing teams work with 10 directors and 40 actors to present a sketch comedy s.. more

Jan 9, 2015 7:25 PM Theater

blogimage15643.jpe

Six years ago Matt Kemple decided to perform a comedy experiment. There was a lot going on in Milwaukee's comedy scene, but few people seemed to know about it... more

Aug 3, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Made your plans for New Years yet?%uFFFD How about Comedy Sportz? See a long standing Milwaukee Tradition ring in it's 27th year! 2010 was a great year for Comedy Sportz, and they're hope you'll be a part of them welcoming this new, excitin... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Sketch comedy group Broadminded opens Lions and Tigers and . . . Zombies? In a couple of weekends. The sketch comedy group has established itself as being one of the more reliably funny ongoing comedy names in town.This coming Saturday, there a.. more

Nov 2, 2010 7:09 PM Theater

blogimage11307.jpe

When the guys in the indie rock band MGMT were faced with following up their celebrated debut album, Oracular Spectacular, they had the choice of making more music in the vein of their hit “Kids” or letting the music take them in a new, mor... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

12754442944c05bc463b0dc.jpg.jpe

Summerfest’s inaugural, two-day alternative music festival Verge kicks off with an opening day topped by the brooding alt-metal/post-grunge group Three Days Grace, who are supported on the main stage by Eagles of Death Metal and Crash Kings... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage6012.jpe

Several years ago Jerry Grillo was one of the most prolific jazz performers in town, recor Some of the ,Local Music more

Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

I admit when I'm wrong and it must be said that Favre handled the Hallof Fame induction better than I had anticipated. I had imagined itgoing differently and was surprised that he went out the side door. Thatbeing said, of course Favre.. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES