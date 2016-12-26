Comedy Sportz
The Shepherd's 2017 New Year's Eve Guide
Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more
Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Matthew J. Prigge Music Feature 1 Comments
Snoop Dogg Will Play the Riverside Theater Christmas Week
Snoop Dogg isn't letting his new cooking show with Martha Stewart stop him from hitting the road behind his latest album, Coolaid . This winter, the iconic Long Beach rapper will launch his "Puff Puff Pass Tour 2," a spiritual sequel to his docume.. more
Nov 10, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 3-9
Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
‘A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence’
This year’s Milwaukee Short Film Festival features many works by local filmmakers. more
Sep 7, 2015 8:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee Short Film Festival
Sep 7, 2015 8:09 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Sexpress Podcast: Birthday Gift?
Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more
Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
The 14th Sketch 22 This Saturday
Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has had a long and evidently quite healthy life. The inspiration-through-perspiration sketch comedy format plays like long, slow improv. 10 writing teams work with 10 directors and 40 actors to present a sketch comedy s.. more
Jan 9, 2015 7:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Turns 6
Six years ago Matt Kemple decided to perform a comedy experiment. There was a lot going on in Milwaukee's comedy scene, but few people seemed to know about it... more
Aug 3, 2011 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
A Comedy Sportz New Year's Eve
Made your plans for New Years yet?%uFFFD How about Comedy Sportz? See a long standing Milwaukee Tradition ring in it's 27th year! 2010 was a great year for Comedy Sportz, and they're hope you'll be a part of them welcoming this new, excitin... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Sketch and Improv Late Night Saturday
Sketch comedy group Broadminded opens Lions and Tigers and . . . Zombies? In a couple of weekends. The sketch comedy group has established itself as being one of the more reliably funny ongoing comedy names in town.This coming Saturday, there a.. more
Nov 2, 2010 7:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
MGMT w/ Tame Impala @ The Riverside Theater
When the guys in the indie rock band MGMT were faced with following up their celebrated debut album, Oracular Spectacular, they had the choice of making more music in the vein of their hit “Kids” or letting the music take them in a new, mor... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
Summerfest’s inaugural, two-day alternative music festival Verge kicks off with an opening day topped by the brooding alt-metal/post-grunge group Three Days Grace, who are supported on the main stage by Eagles of Death Metal and Crash Kings... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jerry Grillo’s Sentimental Journey
Several years ago Jerry Grillo was one of the most prolific jazz performers in town, recor Some of the ,Local Music more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Again with the Favre
I admit when I'm wrong and it must be said that Favre handled the Hallof Fame induction better than I had anticipated. I had imagined itgoing differently and was surprised that he went out the side door. Thatbeing said, of course Favre.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports